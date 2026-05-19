Gold prices in Pakistan — May 19, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Tuesday, with 24-karat gold per tola holding steady at Rs477,162, according to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also remained unchanged at Rs409,089, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold was stable at Rs375,011.

In the international market, gold prices remained unchanged at $4,548 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market also showed no change. Silver per tola was priced at Rs8,099, while 10 grams of silver remained steady at Rs6,943.

In the global market, silver prices held firm at $76.15 per ounce.

Check here: SILVER RATE – DAILY UPDATES

Gold prices continue to witness frequent fluctuations in the bullion market due to changing global economic conditions and geopolitical developments, including tensions and diplomatic signals involving the United States and Iran.

Analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They said gold continues to attract investors because of its intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government policies, making it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.