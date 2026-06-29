Gold prices in Pakistan decline on June 29, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday, June 29, 2026, tracking a downward trend in the international bullion market amid easing geopolitical tensions.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs428,936, compared to Rs431,236 in the previous trading session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,972 to Rs367,743.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $23 per ounce to $4,065.

Silver prices also declined, with the rate of silver per tola falling by Rs69 to Rs6,324.

Market analysts attributed the decline in precious metal prices to shifting global financial conditions and changing investor sentiment. They said easing geopolitical tensions reduced demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.

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However, analysts added that gold continues to attract investors as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic uncertainty.

They remain cautiously optimistic about the metal’s long-term outlook, noting that global economic conditions, central bank policies, and geopolitical developments will continue to influence prices in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, international diplomatic developments also contributed to improved risk sentiment in global markets.

Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement in Washington after several days of talks aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The agreement was signed by Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter alongside U.S. officials at the U.S. State Department in Washington.

“Today we’ve taken the first step in what will be a difficult journey, without a doubt, but an important, essential and necessary one,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said before the signing ceremony.