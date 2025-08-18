Gold prices witness hike in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 on Monday and was sold at Rs357,700 against its sale at Rs356,200 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs.306,670 from Rs 305,384 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs 1,179 to Rs 281,124 from Rs 279,945.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.4,031 and Rs 3,455 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $15 to $3,350 from $3,335 whereas silver remained constant at $37.98, the Association reported.

Gold Price Trends and Their Impact on Modern Investment Strategies

Gold has long been considered a safe-haven asset, especially during periods of inflation, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty. Traditionally used as both a store of value and a medium of exchange, it continues to attract investors seeking security amid market volatility.

The emergence of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and other fintech solutions—has expanded access to gold markets. This has empowered smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in precious metals trading once dominated by institutional players.

Today’s price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in light of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold pricing significantly influences investment decisions and consumer behavior. With the rupee under pressure and economic uncertainty persisting, tangible assets like gold are increasingly favored—both for wealth preservation and ornamental use.