Gold prices hit record highs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Gold rates in Pakistan continued their record run on Thursday (February 13, 2025) following the pattern of world gold prices.

The prices for 24 karat per tola increased by Rs2500, reaching Rs304,100, up from Rs301,600 the previous trading day, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs2,144 to Rs260,631 compared to Rs258,487 previously.

Meanwhile in the international market, Gold rose supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and growing worries over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, which could heighten global trade tensions, while investors eyed another set of inflation data.

Spot gold added 0.5% to $2,917 per ounce as of 1158 GMT, moving back towards its record peak of $2,942.70 hit. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.6% to $2,944.80.

