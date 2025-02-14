Gold prices soars to all-time high in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Gold climbed to an all-time high in Pakistan on Friday, February 14, 2025.

The prices for 24 karat per tola increased by Rs2200, reaching Rs306,200, up from Rs304,000 the previous trading day, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs1886 to Rs262,517 compared to Rs260,631 previously.

Meanwhile, in the international market, Gold prices rose on Friday and were on track for a seventh consecutive weekly gain as worries over a potential global trade war intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump’s push for reciprocal tariffs.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,936.99 an ounce by 1104 GMT, taking its weekly advance to 2.6%.

Bullion hit a record peak of $2,942.70 on Tuesday while U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $2,961.30.

Gold’s path of least resistance is higher, with the $3,000 an ounce in view, said Ilya Spivak at investment analysis streaming site Tastylive.

On the physical side, gold demand weakened in India as record prices curbed retail buying and forced dealers to offer discounts. Chinese demand has also been muted since the Lunar New Year holidays.

In other precious metals, spot silver gained nearly 3% to $33.30 an ounce and platinum added 1% to $1,004.57 while palladium dipped by 0.2% to $992.00. All three metals were on track for weekly gains.

Notably, in an era marked by geopolitical tensions, trade wars, and economic uncertainty, investors are increasingly turning to gold as a safe haven asset.

From escalating wars to tariff disputes and fluctuating markets, gold stands out as a strategic hedge against instability. Here’s why now is the perfect time to invest in gold.