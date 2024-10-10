Gold prices continue to fall in Pakistan

The per tola gold price in Pakistan go down on Thursday, October 10, 2024, in line with the upward trend in the international market.

In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola slashed by Rs500 to reach Rs271,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs232,510 after it recorded an decrease of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Globally, the rate was at $2,613 per ounce by losing $4 during the day.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,615.19 per ounce, as of 0833 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,632.30.