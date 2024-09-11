Gold rates register increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,300 and was sold at Rs.264,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 261,700 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,972 to Rs. 226,337 from Rs. 224,365 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.207,476 from Rs. 205,668, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to $2,523 from $2,523, the Association reported.

Yesterday, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1300, reaching Rs261,700, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price jacked up by Rs1114, selling at Rs224,365.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

Spot gold was steady at $2,506.59 per ounce by 1031 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,535.20.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $28.39 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.5% to $942.75 and palladium was up by 1.2% to $958.25.