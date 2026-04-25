Gold prices increase in Pakistan – April 25, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan surged on Saturday, April 25, 2026, following an upward trend in the international bullion market amid shifting geopolitical developments.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 2,300 to settle at Rs 493,162, compared to Rs 490,862 in the previous session, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 1,971 to Rs 422,806, up from Rs 420,835 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $23 per ounce to settle at $4,708, compared to $4,685 in the previous session.

Silver prices also recorded an increase. In the local market, silver per tola rose by Rs 92 to Rs 8,049, up from Rs 7,957.

Market analysts attributed the volatility in bullion markets to evolving geopolitical conditions and ongoing diplomatic developments involving the United States and Iran, as efforts toward de-escalation continue.

Pakistan, which has been facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, is encouraging sustained diplomatic engagement and the establishment of a durable ceasefire framework.

Analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its continued role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They note that gold retains its appeal due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policy, making it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, periods of geopolitical tension and financial instability have driven investors toward bullion, away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold continues to serve not only as a traditional ornamental commodity but also as a financial safe haven, with demand typically rising during times of global uncertainty.