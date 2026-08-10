Gold prices increase in Pakistan – August 10, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices surged in Pakistan on Monday, August 10, 2026, following gains in the international bullion market and marking the fifth consecutive daily increase.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs800 to Rs457,336, from Rs456,536 in the previous session.

Similarly, the price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams rose by Rs685 to Rs392,091, compared with Rs391,406 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold gained $8 to reach $4,349 per ounce, up from $4,341, according to the association.

Silver prices also increased in the local market. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs77 to Rs6,903, compared with Rs6,826 previously.

Meanwhile, Iran said it was nearing a final agreement with Oman on new shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, but reiterated that the United States must meet other conditions, including compensation and an end to sanctions and military threats, before the strategic waterway is reopened.

The strait, through which about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flowed before the conflict, has been effectively blocked since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, pushing up oil prices and inflation.

Oil prices edged higher on Monday to $84.22 a barrel, as optimism over a potential deal to reopen the strait was tempered by Iran’s insistence that the United States must meet its demands.

Investors continued to monitor developments in the Middle East.

Oil edges higher as Iran tempers hopes of swift Hormuz reopening

Analysts expect gold prices to remain volatile in the coming days as investors monitor geopolitical developments, movements in the US dollar, key economic data releases and monetary policy decisions by major central banks.

Traditionally regarded as a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, gold remains highly sensitive to changes in global risk sentiment, inflation expectations and interest-rate expectations.