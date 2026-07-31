Gold prices increase in Pakistan — July 31, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Friday, July 31, 2026, in line with gains in the international bullion market.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs3,000 to Rs430,436, up from Rs427,436.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also rose by Rs2,572 to Rs369,029 from Rs366,457.

In the international market, gold gained $30 to reach $4,080 per ounce, compared with $4,050 in the previous session, according to the association.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved higher, with the price per tola rising by Rs79 to Rs6,294 from Rs6,215.

Gold prices found support from renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as investors assessed the potential impact of the conflict on global inflation, economic stability and monetary policy.

Despite Friday’s gains, gold has remained under pressure in recent months amid shifting market expectations and broader macroeconomic factors.

Analysts expect gold prices to remain volatile in the coming days as markets closely monitor developments in the Middle East, movements in the US dollar, upcoming economic data and monetary policy decisions by major central banks.

Traditionally regarded as a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, gold remains highly sensitive to changes in global risk sentiment and interest rate expectations.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday as renewed US-Iran tensions heightened concerns over energy supplies and shipping routes.

Brent crude futures rose $1.06, or 1.17%, to $91.80 a barrel as of 0812 GMT, after touching a session low of $89.02.