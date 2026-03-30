Gold prices increase in Pakistan — March 30, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Monday, March 30, 2026, in line with an upward trend in the global bullion market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of gold in the local market saw a notable surge, with the per tola rate increasing by Rs3,900 to Rs475,962, compared to Rs472,062 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs3,343 to Rs408,060 from Rs404,717.

In the international market, gold prices rose by $39 to $4,532 per ounce, up from $4,493, according to the association.

Silver prices also increased, with the per tola rate rising by Rs70 to Rs7,524 from Rs7,454.

Market experts remain bullish on gold in the long term, citing its status as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and political uncertainty.

They highlight gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies as key factors that make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Analysts attribute the recent price volatility to rising oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly following airstrikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which have heightened global economic uncertainty.

Historically, such tensions and financial instability tend to push investors away from riskier assets like equities and speculative currencies, increasing demand for bullion.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid ongoing global uncertainty.