Gold prices increase in Pakistan — May 21, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed an increase on Thursday, May 21, 2026, in line with the upward trend in the international bullion market amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs5,000 to settle at Rs475,362, compared to Rs470,362 on the previous trading day, according to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs4,287 to Rs407,546 from Rs403,259, while the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs3,930 to Rs373,597 from Rs369,667.

Silver prices also witnessed an upward trend. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs60 to Rs8,034 from Rs7,974, while the price of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs51 to Rs6,887 from Rs6,836.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $50 to settle at $4,530, compared to $4,480, while silver prices gained $0.60 to reach $75.50, according to the Association.

Check here: SILVER RATE – DAILY UPDATES

Market analysts attributed the fluctuation in bullion prices to changing global economic conditions and geopolitical developments, including tensions and diplomatic signals involving the United States and Iran.

Analysts maintained a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its continued status as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They noted that gold continues to attract investors due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government policies, making it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.