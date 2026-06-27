Gold prices increase in Pakistan on June 27, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in line with an upward trend in the international bullion market amid geopolitical developments.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,187 to Rs431,323.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs989 to Rs368,074.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $11.87 per ounce to $4,088.87.

In contrast, silver prices declined. The price of silver per tola fell by Rs247 to Rs6,393, while the rate for 10 grams dropped by Rs222 to Rs5,399.

Market analysts attributed the volatility in precious metal prices to developments in global financial markets and shifting investor sentiment.

They said easing geopolitical tensions had reduced demand for safe-haven assets such as gold. However, they added that the precious metal continues to attract investors as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic uncertainty.

Check here: SILVER RATE – DAILY UPDATES

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about gold’s long-term outlook, noting that geopolitical developments, central bank policies, and global economic conditions will continue to influence market trends in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement in Washington following several days of talks aimed at securing an end to fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and her Israeli counterpart Yechiel Leiter signed the trilateral document alongside U.S. officials at the State Department in Washington.

“Today we’ve taken the first step in what will be a difficult journey, without a doubt, but an important, essential and necessary one,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said before the agreement was signed.