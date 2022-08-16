Gold prices record massive hike in domestic market

KARACHI: After witnessing a downward trend, the gold prices in Pakistan on Tuesday recorded an increase of Rs4300 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

According to the All-Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of the precious yellow metal increased by Rs5700 to Rs139,900.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams jacked up by Rs4887 to Rs119,942.

The gold hit an all-time high of Rs162,500 per tola on July 28.

In the international market, spot gold dipped slightly to $1,775.6 per ounce as the stronger dollar dented bullion’s appeal and investors watched for signs of future rate hikes by the federal reserve.

Comments