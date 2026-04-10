Gold prices rise in Pakistan - April 10, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday, April 10, 2026, in line with the global bullion market amid ongoing geopolitical developments and expectations of US–Iran peace talks.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs3,000 to Rs497,662, compared to Rs494,662 in the previous trading session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,572 to Rs426,664.

In the international market, gold rose by $30 per ounce to $4,753, up from $4,723 a day earlier. Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also increased, with per tola rates rising by Rs130 to Rs8,014.

Market analysts attributed the upward trend to heightened geopolitical tensions and diplomatic developments involving the United States and Iran. Reports suggest that discussions are underway, alongside diplomatic exchanges aimed at de-escalation.

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching a possible agreement, stating that a “workable” proposal had been received from Iran and could serve as a basis for negotiations.

Pakistan, which has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, sought a permanent ceasefire to allow diplomatic efforts to advance.

Market experts remain optimistic about gold in the long term, noting its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and political instability. Its intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial uncertainty have driven investors toward bullion, away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies. Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with demand rising amid ongoing global uncertainty.