Gold prices rise in Pakistan — April 14, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan increased on April 14, 2026, in line with global bullion market trends amid ongoing geopolitical developments.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs4,600 to Rs499,962, compared to Rs495,362 on the previous trading day, according to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs3,943 to Rs428,636 from Rs424,693, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose by Rs3,614 to Rs392,930, up from Rs389,316.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $46 to $4,776 per ounce, compared to $4,730.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded an increase. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs326 to Rs8,260 from Rs7,934, while the rate for 10 grams increased by Rs279 to Rs7,081 from Rs6,802.

Globally, silver prices increased by $3.26 to $77.76 per ounce, up from $74.50.

Market analysts attributed the recent price movements to shifting geopolitical dynamics and ongoing diplomatic developments, particularly involving the United States and Iran, as efforts toward de-escalation continue.

Pakistan, which has been facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, is seeking a permanent ceasefire to support continued diplomatic engagement.

Despite short-term fluctuations, market experts remain optimistic about gold’s long-term outlook, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and political uncertainty.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial uncertainty have driven investors toward bullion and away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with demand typically rising during periods of global uncertainty.