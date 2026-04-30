Gold prices rise in Pakistan — April 30, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in line with gains in the international bullion market amid heightened geopolitical tensions and a surge in global oil prices.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs4,400 to Rs483,962, compared to Rs479,562 in the previous session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs3,772 to Rs414,919, up from Rs411,147 earlier.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $44 per ounce to settle at $4,616, compared to $4,572 in the previous session.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market also recorded an increase, with the per tola rate rising by Rs55 to Rs7,821 from Rs7,766.

Market analysts attributed the upward trend in bullion prices to evolving geopolitical conditions and ongoing diplomatic developments, particularly involving the United States and Iran.

Global oil prices, which recently hit a four-year high on fears of escalation, have further supported safe-haven demand. However, Brent crude futures were last reported down $2.05, or 1.7%, at $115.98 per barrel.

Analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. They note that gold continues to attract investors due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government policies, making it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial instability have driven investors toward bullion and away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold remains not only a traditional ornamental commodity but also a key financial safe haven, with demand typically rising during periods of global uncertainty.