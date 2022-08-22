Gold prices rise in Pakistan despite drop in international market

KARACHI: Amid a drop of $18 per ounce in the world market, the gold prices in Pakistan on Monday recorded an increase of Rs3550 per tola, ARY News reported.

According to the All-Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of the precious yellow metal increased by Rs3500 to Rs146,050.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams jacked up by Rs2958 to Rs121,709.

The gold hit an all-time high of Rs162,500 per tola on July 28.

Meanwhile, the US dollar on Monday recouped losses against rupee and gained value in the interbank despite the country inching closer to securing a loan tranche of US$1.17 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to forex dealers, the US dollar gained its value by Rs2.01 in the interbank and traded at Rs216.66.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also witnessed a decline of 368 points with KSE-100 index trading below the 43,000-mark

