Gold prices rise in Pakistan — July 20, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday, July 20, in line with gains in the international bullion market as investors assessed rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations that US interest rates could remain elevated for an extended period.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs300 to Rs424,536.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs258 to Rs363,971.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $3 to $4,021 per ounce.

Silver prices also recorded an increase, with the price per tola rising by Rs107 to Rs6,177.

The rise came as investors monitored escalating tensions in the Middle East, with concerns that higher energy prices could add to inflationary pressures and encourage the US Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates for longer.

Iran launched fresh attacks on US allies in the Gulf on Saturday following a seventh consecutive night of US strikes targeting Iranian military sites, further intensifying the conflict.

Kuwait also faced repeated missile and drone attacks, disrupting operations at a desalination facility and leading to the suspension of flights at Kuwait International Airport.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices have increased by around 16% over the past week, adding to concerns over global inflation.

Despite the latest gains, gold prices have remained under pressure in recent months as expectations of prolonged higher interest rates have weakened demand for the non-yielding asset.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, making interest-bearing investments more attractive for investors.

Market analysts expect gold prices to remain volatile as investors continue to monitor developments in the Middle East, movements in the US dollar, upcoming economic data and monetary policy decisions by major central banks.

Traditionally considered a safe-haven asset during periods of uncertainty, gold remains sensitive to both geopolitical risks and changing expectations about global interest rates.