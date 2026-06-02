KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan climbed on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, tracking gains in the international bullion market amid persistent global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs4,600 to Rs476,362, compared to Rs471,762 in the previous trading session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,944 to Rs408,403, up from Rs404,459.

In the international market, gold gained $46 per ounce to settle at $4,540, compared to $4,494 a day earlier.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved higher, with the price per tola increasing by Rs94 to Rs8,153 from Rs8,034.

Market analysts attributed the rise in bullion prices to ongoing global economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments.

Check here: SILVER RATE – DAILY UPDATES

Investors continue to monitor tensions in the Middle East, including the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Although the truce came into effect on April 17, both sides have continued to accuse each other of violations and have justified retaliatory actions in response to alleged breaches.

Analysts also pointed to diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran as a factor influencing market sentiment.

Despite short-term volatility, analysts maintain a bullish long-term outlook for gold, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical instability.

They noted that gold remains attractive to investors because of its intrinsic value, limited supply and relative independence from government policies, making it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation and broader market volatility.