Gold prices rise in Pakistan - June 4, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan moved higher on Thursday, tracking gains in the international bullion market amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,523 to Rs469,285, compared to Rs467,762 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,305 to Rs402,335 from Rs401,030. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased by Rs1,197 to Rs368,821, up from Rs367,624.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $14.49 to $4,468.49 per ounce, compared with $4,454 per ounce a day earlier.

Meanwhile, silver prices declined in both local and international markets. The price of silver per tola fell by Rs97 to Rs7,797, while 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs83 to Rs6,684.

Globally, silver prices decreased by $0.91 to $73.19 per ounce, according to the association.

Check here: SILVER RATE – DAILY UPDATES

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold prices to investor demand for safe-haven assets amid persistent economic uncertainty and evolving geopolitical tensions.

Analysts said investors remain focused on developments in the Middle East, including the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran.

Despite short-term market fluctuations, analysts remain optimistic about gold’s long-term outlook, citing its traditional role as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and geopolitical risks.