Gold prices rise in Pakistan – March 25, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, following trends in the global bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs 15,200 to settle at Rs 479,262, up from Rs 464,062 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 13,031 to Rs 410,889 from Rs 397,858. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also climbed by Rs 11,945 to Rs 376,661 from Rs 364,716.

Silver rates recorded an upward trend as well, with tola silver rising by Rs 370 to Rs 7,824, while 10 grams of silver increased by Rs 317 to Rs 6,707.

In the international market, gold gained $152 to reach $4,565 per ounce, while silver rose $3.70 to settle at $73.40, the association reported.

Market analysts attributed the volatility to rising oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly following recent airstrikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, which have heightened economic uncertainty.

Experts remain bullish on gold over the long term, highlighting its enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset during periods of global instability. They note that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and financial instability often drive investors away from riskier assets—such as equities and speculative currencies—boosting demand for bullion.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.