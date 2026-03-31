Gold prices surge in Pakistan — March 31, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan surged on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in line with an upward trend in the global bullion market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

In the local market, the price of gold recorded a significant increase, with the per tola rate rising by Rs2,800 to Rs478,762, compared to Rs475,962 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs2,401 to Rs410,461, up from Rs408,060.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $28 to $4,560 per ounce, compared to $4,532, according to the association.

Silver prices also saw an upward trend, with the per tola rate rising by Rs260 to Rs7,784 from Rs7,524.

Analysts attribute the rise in prices to increasing oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly following recent airstrikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which have heightened global economic uncertainty.

Market experts remain bullish on gold in the long term, citing its status as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and political instability.

They point to gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies as key factors that make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, such geopolitical tensions and financial instability tend to drive investors away from riskier assets, such as equities and speculative currencies, thereby increasing demand for bullion.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid ongoing global uncertainty.