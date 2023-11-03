Gold prices surge in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates moved up in Pakistan as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs1100 in the domestic market, ARY News reported on Friday.

The price of the precious yellow metal of 24 karat increased by Rs1100 to settle at Rs214,400 per tola in Pakistan, the association said.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also increased by Rs943 to settle at Rs183,813.

In the international market, gold struggled for momentum on Friday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which could help gauge the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

Spot gold was almost flat at $1,986.24 per ounce and U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,994.00.

Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.6% at $22.62 per ounce and was on track for its second straight weekly loss.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $925.11, heading for its fourth consecutive weekly rise. Palladium climbed 1.8% to $1,119.54.