Gold prices today in Pakistan — April 17, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday, April 17, 2026, in line with trends in the global bullion market amid ongoing geopolitical developments.

In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs3,300 to settle at Rs501,562, according to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,829 to Rs430,008.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $33 per ounce, reaching $4,792.

Silver prices also witnessed a decline in both local and global markets. The price of silver per tola decreased by Rs70 to Rs8,444.

Market analysts attributed the downward trend to evolving geopolitical dynamics and ongoing diplomatic developments, particularly involving the United States and Iran, as efforts toward de-escalation continue.

Pakistan, which has been facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, is pushing for a permanent ceasefire to support sustained diplomatic engagement.

Despite short-term fluctuations, experts remain optimistic about gold’s long-term outlook, citing its status as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and political uncertainty.

They emphasized that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial instability have driven investors toward bullion and away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with demand typically increasing during periods of global uncertainty.