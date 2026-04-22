Gold prices today in Pakistan – April 22, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, tracking a downward trend in the international bullion market amid shifting geopolitical developments.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs 1,200 to settle at Rs 498,962, compared to Rs 500,162 in the previous session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs 1,029 to Rs 427,779, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs 943 to Rs 392,145.

In the international market, gold prices eased by $12 per ounce, settling at $4,766 compared to $4,778 a day earlier.

Silver prices also witnessed a decline. In the local market, silver per tola dropped by Rs 34 to Rs 8,324, while 10 grams of silver fell by Rs 29 to Rs 7,136. International silver prices decreased by $0.34 to $78.40 per ounce.

Market analysts attributed the decline to shifting geopolitical conditions and ongoing diplomatic developments involving the United States and Iran, as efforts toward de-escalation continue.

Pakistan, which has been facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, is encouraging continued diplomatic engagement and a durable ceasefire framework.

Despite short-term fluctuations, analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its continued role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They note that gold retains its appeal due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policy, making it a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, periods of geopolitical tension and financial instability have driven investors toward bullion, away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold continues to serve not only as a traditional ornamental commodity but also as a financial safe haven, with demand typically rising during global uncertainty.