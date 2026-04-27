Gold prices today in Pakistan – April 27, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Monday, April 27, 2026, in line with an upward trend in the international bullion market amid evolving geopolitical developments.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 800 to Rs 493,962, compared to Rs 493,162 in the previous session, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs 686 to Rs 423,492, up from Rs 422,806.

In the international market, gold prices edged up by $8 per ounce to settle at $4,716, compared to $4,708 in the previous session.

In the local market, however, silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs 8,049.

Market analysts attributed the fluctuations in bullion prices to shifting geopolitical conditions and ongoing diplomatic developments involving the United States and Iran, as efforts toward de-escalation continue.

Pakistan, which has been facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, is encouraging sustained diplomatic engagement and the establishment of a durable ceasefire framework.

Analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They note that gold continues to attract investors due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policy, making it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial instability have driven investors toward bullion and away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold remains not only a traditional ornamental commodity but also a key financial safe haven, with demand typically rising during times of global uncertainty.