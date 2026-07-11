Gold prices today in Pakistan – July 11, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Saturday, July 11, 2026, in line with gains in the international bullion market amid continued geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,100 to Rs433,536.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs943 to Rs371,687.

In the international market, the price of gold gained $11 to reach $4,111 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved higher. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs30 to Rs6,462.

Gold prices have remained volatile amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following recent US military strikes on Iran aimed at securing commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The escalation was followed by reported Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, raising fresh concerns over regional stability.

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The conflict also supported oil prices, with Brent crude rising about 1% to $78.80 per barrel, although prices remained well below the late-April peak of more than $120 per barrel.

Iranian media reported that the strikes targeted areas along the country’s southern coastline, from the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman. Among the locations reportedly hit were Bandar Abbas, home to Iran’s largest commercial port and key naval facilities, as well as the coastal cities of Konarak and Chabahar, near the Pakistan border.

Market analysts said ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, fluctuations in the US dollar, and expectations surrounding global interest rates continue to influence precious metals markets.

While gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset during periods of uncertainty, analysts noted that short-term price movements are also affected by profit-taking, shifts in investor sentiment, and expectations regarding central bank monetary policy.

They added that the direction of gold prices in the coming weeks will largely depend on developments in the Middle East, key economic data releases, and interest rate decisions by major central banks.