Gold prices witness decline in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold rates in the domestic market registered a drop of Rs500 per tola on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of the precious yellow metal decreased to Rs140,000 while the price of 10 grams was reduced by Rs429 to Rs118,741.

The gold hit an all-time high of Rs162,500 per tola on July 28.

In the international market, bullion prices increased by $12 per ounce to settle at $1,802.

