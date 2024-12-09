Gold rates witness increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2000 and was sold at Rs. Rs 276,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs 274,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 1,734 to Rs.236,698 from Rs 235,254 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.217,221 from Rs 215,650.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2,652 from $2,632, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the rate of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia dropped to 3,699 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per tola on Monday, December 9, 2024.

As reported by forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is SAR 3,174. Furthermore, the price for an ounce of gold is noted to be SAR 9,874.

It is crucial to recognize that gold prices are influenced by global fluctuations, including those occurring within Saudi Arabia, and the figures provided were last updated at 10:20 am on December 9, 2024.

This adjustment mirrors the prevailing trends in the international gold market, which are affected by a range of factors.

Gold, recognized as a highly esteemed precious metal, has held significant value for centuries and is integral to the global economy. Its worth is derived from its rarity, resilience, and universal attraction. Often viewed as a safe-haven asset, gold is utilized to safeguard wealth during periods of economic uncertainty.