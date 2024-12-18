Gold rates in Pakistan increase further

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs275,900 on Wednesday December 18, 2024 against its sale at Rs 274,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.858 to Rs236,540 from Rs235,682 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs216,828 from Rs216,042.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $10 to $2,647 from $2,637, the Association reported.

Whereas, the rate of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia slightly increased and was recorded at 3,726 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per tola on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

As reported by Forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is SAR 3,197. Furthermore, the price for an ounce of gold is noted to be SAR 9,947.

It is crucial to recognize that gold prices are influenced by global fluctuations, including those occurring within Saudi Arabia, and the figures provided were last updated at 10:31 am on December 18, 2024.

This modification reflects the current trends in the global gold market, which are influenced by various factors, including economic conditions, geopolitical events, and changes in investor sentiment.

Gold, recognized as a highly esteemed precious metal, has held significant value for centuries and is integral to the global economy. Its worth is derived from its rarity, resilience, and universal attraction. Often viewed as a safe-haven asset, gold is utilized to safeguard wealth during periods of economic uncertainty.

Central banks and investors hold gold reserves to enhance the diversity of their investment portfolios and to shield against inflation and fluctuations in currency value.