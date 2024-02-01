Gold rates go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 216,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,500 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs .686 to Rs.185,442 from Rs 184,756 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,989 from Rs. 169,360, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,060 from $.2,055, the Association reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government has pushed through a sharp hike in the price of petrol by Rs13.55 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.15 per litre.

According to a notification by the finance ministry, the price of petrol increased by Rs 13.55 per litre and High Speed Diesel by Rs 2.75 per liter.

Following the increase of Rs 13.55, the petrol will be available at Rs272.89 per litre from February 01, the notification added.

The Economic Outlook report showed a reduction in Pakistan’s remittances, imports, and current account deficit in the first six months of the current financial year (July-December 2023).

The Finance Ministry‘s economic outlook report, however showed increase in FBR Revenues, Non-Tax Income, Growth in Investments and Foreign Exchange Reserves.