Gold rates continue to go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs.275,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.274,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,372 to Rs.236,540 from Rs. 235,168 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.216,828 from Rs. 215,571.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,400 and Rs.2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,647 from $2,631, the Association reported.

The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on 27, November stands at 3,697 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

Additionally, according to forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently SAR 3,173, while the price per ounce of gold is set at SAR 9,869.

It is important to note that gold prices fluctuate globally, including in Saudi Arabia, and there may be variations in this information as the prices were last updated at 10:27 AM on November 27, 2024.

