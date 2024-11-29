Gold rates register another increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 2,100 and was sold at Rs 277,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs 275,200, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs 1,800 to Rs 237,740 from Rs 235,940 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 217,928 from Rs 216,278.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,661from $2,640, the Association reported.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola in Saudi Arabia experienced a surged-on Friday, November 29, settling at 3,711 Saudi Riyals (SAR).

Read more: Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 29 November 2024

Additionally, according to forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently SAR 3,185 while the price per ounce of gold is set at SAR 9,907.

It is important to note that gold prices fluctuate globally, including in Saudi Arabia, and there may be variations in this information as the prices were last updated at 10:24 AM on November 29, 2024.

Whereas the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Saudi Arabia experienced a slight decrease on Thursday, November 28, settling at 3,693 Saudi Riyals (SAR).

Additionally, according to forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently SAR 3,169 while the price per ounce of gold is set at SAR 9,858.