Gold rate today in Pakistan - April 6, 2026

Gold rates recorded a notable increase in both international markets and Pakistan on April 6, 2026.

According to figures released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan rose by Rs1,100, reaching Rs491,462. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs943 to settle at Rs421,349.

The upward trend was in line with developments in the global bullion market, where the price of gold per ounce increased by $11, reaching $4,687.

In contrast, silver prices in the domestic market witnessed a decrease. The price per tola of silver fell by Rs50, bringing it down to Rs7,744, as reported by the association.

Market analysts attribute the rise in gold prices to ongoing fluctuations in the international market, while silver continues to face downward pressure amid changing demand dynamics.

They note that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial instability tend to push investors away from riskier assets, such as equities and speculative currencies, thereby increasing demand for bullion.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid ongoing global uncertainty.