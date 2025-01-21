Gold Rate Today in Pakistan – January 21, 2025

KARACHI: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs 283,200 on Tuesday January 21, 2025 against its sale at Rs 282,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs257 to Rs242,798 from Rs 242,541.

The rates of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3372 and Rs2890 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market surged to over a two-month high on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened, with the precious metal also supported by buying amid uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Spot gold climbed 0.4% to $2,719.52 per ounce by 1059 GMT, reaching its highest level since Nov. 6 and nearing the all-time high of $2,790.15 set in October.

While the price of silver in the international market fell 0.2% to $30.44 per ounce.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.