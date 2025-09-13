Gold rates decrease in Pakistan — September 13, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan fell on Saturday, September 13, 2025, in line with a downward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs200 per tola, settling at Rs386,300 compared to the previous rate of Rs386,500. Similarly, the rates of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs172, from Rs331,361 to Rs331,189.

In the international market, gold rates also slipped by $2, closing at $3,643 per ounce against the previous $3,645.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to maintain its status as a dependable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection from market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading apps, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to enter a space once dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect persistent global demand and underscore investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices play a significant role in shaping consumer behavior and investment strategies. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and ongoing economic uncertainty, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a reliable means of wealth preservation.

Beyond its financial value, gold continues to hold cultural significance—serving as both a preferred investment and a traditional choice for ornamental use. For many Pakistanis, it remains a trusted hedge in turbulent times.