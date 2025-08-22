Gold rates dip in Pakistan – August 22, 2025

KARACHI: The rates of 24-karat gold per tola fell on Friday, August 22, 2025, in line with a decline in the international market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The rate of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs1,500 to Rs355,700 per tola, compared to Rs357,200 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,286 to Rs304,955 from Rs306,241, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold fell by Rs1,179 to Rs279,552 from Rs280,731.

Silver prices, however, remained unchanged at Rs4,013 per tola and Rs3,440 per 10 grams.

In the international market, gold prices declined by $15, settling at $3,330 per ounce from $3,345, while silver stayed constant at $37.80 per ounce, the association added.

Gold Price Trends and Their Impact on Modern Investment Strategies

Gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods marked by inflation, economic instability, and geopolitical tensions. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The rise of digital finance—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to gold markets. These developments have enabled smaller investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to engage in gold trading once dominated by institutional players.

Today’s price fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, highlighting cautious investor sentiment amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Behavior in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold pricing plays a significant role in shaping consumer behavior and investment trends. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and economic uncertainty prevailing, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a means of wealth preservation and a favored choice for both investment and ornamental use.