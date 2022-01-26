Gold continues to rise in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend on the third consecutive day in Pakistan as the per tola rate of the precious metal on Wednesday witnessed increase of Rs500 to Rs127,150 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 to Rs109,011.

on the other hand, the United States (US) dollar continued its climb against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank currency market on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs176.98 against the domestic currency, showing appreciation of 26 paisas over the previous close of Rs176.72.

The Pakistani Rupee declined by almost 12 per cent last year. The dollar flight continues despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

