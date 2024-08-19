Gold rates in Pakistan – August 19, 2024

After hitting all-time highs in the previous session, gold prices on Monday decreased in Pakistan in line with international market.

In the local market, gold price per tola decreased Rs200 to Rs260,000, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs222,908 after it registered a decrease of Rs172.

On Saturday, gold price reached Rs260,200 after it rose by Rs2,500.

In international market, the gold price jacked up by $5 to reach $$2,502.

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.