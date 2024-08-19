web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold rates in Pakistan – August 19, 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

After hitting all-time highs in the previous session, gold prices on Monday decreased in Pakistan in line with international market.

In the local market, gold price per tola decreased Rs200 to Rs260,000, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs222,908 after it registered a decrease of Rs172.

On Saturday, gold price reached Rs260,200 after it rose by Rs2,500.

In international market, the gold price jacked up by $5 to reach $$2,502.

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $2,496.46 per ounce, just about $13 shy of the record high of $2,509.65 hit on Friday.

U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,534.80.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2% to $28.95 per ounce, platinum eased 0.3% to $951.75 and palladium shed 0.9% to $942.50.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.