Gold prices surge in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold price surged in Pakistan by Rs800 per tola on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA) said, that the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs800 to settle at Rs 211,800 per tola.

The association said after a surge of Rs686, 10 grams of 24-karat gold had settled at Rs181,584.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to settle at $1960 per ounce.

On Friday, the gold prices witnessed a drop in the country up to Rs2,100 per tola.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued a bullish trend and achieved another remarkable milestone on Monday as its benchmark KSE-100 index surged past the 56,000-point mark, setting an all-time high record, during intraday trading.

This surge followed a gain of 618 points, driven by several positive factors, including clarity on the election date and expectations of a favorable review from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).