Gold price up by Rs2,000 per tola

KARACHI: The gold rate surged in Pakistan by Rs2,000 per tola on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA) said, that the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs 214,800 per tola.

The association said after a surge of Rs1,714, 10 grams of 24-karat gold had settled at Rs184,156.

The 10-gram price of 22-karat gold has reached Rs168,810.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to settle at $1,988 per ounce.

Like gold, the rate of the dollar is also fluctuating in the local market, while the Pakistan Stock Exchange is also making record as the benchmark KSE 100-index crossed 56,000 points.