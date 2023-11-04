Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.214,600 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.214,400 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.172 to Rs.183,985 from Rs.183,813 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.168,653 from Rs168,496, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,012 from $2,005.

Earlier today, the US dollar gained Rs 3.84 against Pakistani rupee in interbank trading in the working week ended on Friday.

USD rate increased in the interbank trading from Rs280.57 to 284.31 rupees this week. The US currency price increased by Rs3.50 in the open market on the week ended yesterday and closed at Rs285 from 281.50 rupees.

Other foreign currencies also moved upward as Pakistani rupee losing. The euro increased by five rupees in the week to reach Rs302 at the weekend.

The Pound gained 3.5 rupees in week to reach 346.50 rupees. Saudi riyal price enhanced by one rupee from 75.50 to 76.50 rupees, while Emirates dirham rate increased one rupee to settle at 80.20 rupees.