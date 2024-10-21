web analytics
Gold hits new record high in Pakistan

Gold prices hit new record high in Pakistan as the yellow metal maintained an upward trend on Monday 10,21,2024 in line with the increase in the international market.

In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs500 to Rs282,300, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs242,027 after it recorded an increase of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Globally, the rate was set at $2,726 per ounce after increasing $5 during the day.

Silver prices gained Rs50 to settle at Rs3,150 per tola.

On Friday, gold price increased by Rs900 to settle at a then-record high level of Rs281,800.

Experts have attributed the ongoing rally in gold prices to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

