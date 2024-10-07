Gold rates increase in Pakistan

web analytics
Monday, October 7, 2024
Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday October 7, 2024 in line with the upward trend in the international market.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs200 to reach Rs275,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,368 after it recorded an increase of Rs171, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price decreased by Rs700 to settle at Rs275,500.

Globally, the rate was at $2,656 per ounce by gaining $3 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

