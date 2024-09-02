Gold rates in Pakistan reach Rs 262,500/tola

web analytics
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change on Monday and was traded at Rs.262,500, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained constant at Rs. 225,051 and Rs.206,297.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,503, the Association reported.

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan moved up despite a decrease in the international market.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola registered increase of Rs1,000, clocking in at Rs262,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs225,051 after it gained Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

