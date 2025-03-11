Gold rates in Pakistan – 11 March, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The rates of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs306,000 for second consecutive day on Tuesday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also witnessed no change and were trade at Rs 262,345 and Rs 240,491 respectively.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver were also sold on same rates at Rs,3,388 and Rs.2,904 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained constant at $2,910 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $32.50, the Association reported.

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia remained stable and were recorded at 4,089 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,510. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,917.

It is important to note that gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 10:00 am March 11, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.