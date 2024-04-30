Gold prices continue to dip in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices continue to decline in Pakistan as per tola price slashed by Rs 2000 on Tuesday, ARY News reported quoting APGJSA.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-krat gold declined by Rs2000 to reach Rs241,900 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10 grams of gold stood at Rs207,390 following a decline of Rs1715.

In international market, spot gold was down 1% at $2,312.17 per ounce, pressured by firmer dollar that makes the metal more expensive for overseas buyers. U.S. gold futures fell 1.4% at $2,324.80.

Spot silver fell nearly 2% to $26.59 per ounce, platinum eased 1% at $938.03. But, both the metals were set for monthly gains.

Spot palladium lost 2.5% to $950.07.