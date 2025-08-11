Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold in Pakistan witnessed a decrease of Rs3,600 on Monday (August 11, 2025) and was sold at Rs358,800 against its sale at Rs362,400 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 3,086 to Rs.307,613 from Rs 310,699 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by 2,829 to Rs 281,988 from Rs 284,817.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs51 and Rs44 and was traded at Rs.4,013 and Rs 3,440 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market decreased by $36 to $3,361 from $3,397 whereas silver decreased $0.51 to $37.80 against $38.31, the Association reported.

Gold Price Trends and Their Impact on Modern Investment Strategies

Gold has long been considered a safe-haven asset, especially during periods of inflation, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty. Traditionally used as both a store of value and a medium of exchange, it continues to attract investors seeking security amid market volatility.

The emergence of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and other fintech solutions—has expanded access to gold markets. This has empowered smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in precious metals trading once dominated by institutional players.

Today’s price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in light of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold pricing significantly influences investment decisions and consumer behavior. With the rupee under pressure and economic uncertainty persisting, tangible assets like gold are increasingly favored—both for wealth preservation and ornamental use.