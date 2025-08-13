Gold rates decline in Pakistan and international market

KARACHI: Gold rates fell in Pakistan on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, in line with a downward trend in the international market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs200, closing at Rs358,100 compared to Rs358,300 in the previous session.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs171 to Rs307,013 from Rs307,184, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold fell by Rs157 to Rs281,438 from Rs281,595.

Silver rates also saw a decline, with per tola and 10 grams dropping by Rs59 and Rs51, to Rs4,072 and Rs3,491, respectively.

In the international market, gold prices dipped by $2 to $3,354 from $3,356, whereas silver rose by $0.59 to $38.39 from $37.80, according to the association.

Gold Price Trends and Their Impact on Modern Investment Strategies

Gold has long been considered a safe-haven asset, especially during periods of inflation, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty. Traditionally used as both a store of value and a medium of exchange, it continues to attract investors seeking security amid market volatility.

The emergence of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and other fintech solutions—has expanded access to gold markets. This has empowered smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in precious metals trading once dominated by institutional players.

Today’s price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in light of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold pricing significantly influences investment decisions and consumer behavior. With the rupee under pressure and economic uncertainty persisting, tangible assets like gold are increasingly favored—both for wealth preservation and ornamental use.